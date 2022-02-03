Vernon woman identified as victim in fatal stabbing in U.K.

Ashley Wadsworth was visiting her boyfriend at the time

A Vernon woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the U.K.

According to Essex Police, officers responded to a Chelmsford home Tuesday, Feb. 1, shortly after 4 p.m. local time.

Despite efforts by paramedics, 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth died.

Jack Sepple, 23, of Chelmsford, Essex, appeared in court today, Feb. 3, for his first appearance on one count of murder.

“I know that incidents like this will shock and sadden the community, but our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community,” investigator Scott Egerton with the Essex Police said in a statement.

Reports from the U.K. suggest that the pair were in a relationship.

READ MORE: Vernon resident asks North Okanagan-Shuswap MP to back Ukraine in struggle with Russia

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vernon protest swells in support of convoy calling for end of COVID-19 mandates

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murder

A Vernon girl was murdered at a home in the U.K. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Police photo)