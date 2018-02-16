UPDATE: following MVI 46km east of Revelstoke highway is clear

UPDATE: 10:44 a.m.

The highway is now clear.

Original:

DriveBC is reporting to expect at least a 30 minute delay following a motor vehicle incident 46km east of Revelstoke.

They also report compact snow with slippery sections on both the Trans-Canada Highway headed east and west, and Hwy. 23. heading north and south.

On Hwy. 23. DriveBC is reporting limited visibility and blowing snow.

Environment Canada is forecasting the high in Revelstoke today is -1. They report the snow will end around noon with a 30% chance of flurries throughout the remainder of the day.

For up to date road conditions, go to drivebc.ca

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca

