‘N’ driver with street racing stickers crashes into tree on Vancouver Island

An ‘N’ driver in Oak Bay could be facing criminal charges after crashing her vehicle into a tree early Thursday morning.

According to the Oak Bay Police Department, the crash happened June 18 around 12:45 a.m. on Beach Drive. An officer was conducting “stationary speed enforcement,” along the road which has been noted to be an area of high-risk driving.

An orange Ford Mustang went by the officer going 73 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.

The officer turned on his lights and turned onto Beach Drive. The Mustang collided with a tree about 350 metres down the road.

According to a press release from Ray Bernoties, Oak Bay deputy chief, because the officer’s actions “may be subject to investigation by external agencies,” no further details can be provided at this time.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria firefighters lap up new fundraising opportunity

The driver and two passengers were not injured, but a third passenger was taken to hospital with a possible vertebrae injury.

Police found the driver, a 20-year-old woman, had been consuming alcohol and had a blood-alcohol level of .04, contrary to her licence conditions but not over the legal limit which is .08.

READ ALSO: VicPD already exploring alternative models of response to mental health, homelessness calls

Police issued the driver five tickets – driving without care, speeding in the municipality and three driving contrary to restriction infractions – and are consulting with Crown counsel regarding a potential criminal charge.

Given the potential of a serious injury to one of the passengers and possible nexus to police actions such as engaging the lights, police have notified the Independent Investigations Office.

“We have since learned that the injuries were not serious and the passenger has been released from hospital,” states Bernoties. “The IIO will determine whether they will assert jurisdiction or not, and we will provide an update at that time.”

Additionally, the Office of Police Complaints Commissioner has been notified and will inform OBPD if they will be investigating.

Photos of the crash show stickers on the vehicle touting slogans such as ‘Yes officer I did see the speed limit sign (I just didn’t see you’ and ‘street racing is not a crime, well it is but f*** it.’

“The stickers on this car are an indication of how immature and unaware some drivers are. This driver endangered the lives of her passengers and others and ultimately injured one of her passengers. We sincerely hope nobody has to die for these people to understand how serious this is,” said Bernoties.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bay police