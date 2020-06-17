Surveillance footage captured the vandal damaging one of the vehicles at around 2:52 a.m on June 14. (Nakusp RCMP photo)

Nakusp RCMP seek public’s help in identifing person who damaged vehicles

A RCMP vehicle was also damaged in the incident

Nakusp RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who damaged their police vehicle and other vehicles in the village on June 14.

RCMP said the incidents happened in the early morning hours around 5th Street NW. Surveillance footage posted by RCMP shows the suspect damaging one of the vehicles at around 2:52 a.m.

“It is of great concern to the Nakusp RCMP that a police vehicle was targeted as damage to the vehicle could have resulted in a front-line police officer not being able to respond to an emergency call for service from the public,” said Nakusp Cpl. Jaime Moffat in a statement.

The male suspect is described as being approximately five foot eight, and was wearing a light coloured hoodie in the footage.

The suspect was also wearing light coloured pants, a pair of black shoes and a light coloured backpack with a black zipper.

If anyone has information on the incident, they’re asked to contact Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677.

READ MORE: RCMP search for suspects who stole batteries from Nakusp Pole Yard

Nakusp

