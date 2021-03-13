Nakusp’s Ken and Deb Booth narrowly survived a flash flood in February. Photo: Submitted

Nakusp’s Ken and Deb Booth narrowly survived a flash flood in February. Photo: Submitted

Nakusp woman recalls harrowing escape from flash flood

Deb Booth was with her husband when they were both nearly swept away

By John Boivin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

It’s been nearly a month, but Deb Booth still shudders when she recalls what happened to her on Valentine’s Day.

“I think it’s affected us, permanently,” she says. “Even talking about it, I get stressed out. And I’m not that kind of person. I’m pretty low-key.”

It all started when her husband Ken noticed how the February cold snap had completely frozen over Kuskanax Creek, a rare event. The creek runs along the border of their Nakusp property. Booth, a photographer, got excited.

“The colour was stunning … when you’re standing there, looking down through the trees, the colour just popped,” she recalled. “Ken said, ‘You have go down and take some pictures.’”

Taking advantage of the sunny day, the pair went down to the creek and began wandering, taking pictures and exploring the shoreline. It was a lot of fun, even when Booth momentarily got her boot stuck in between some of the rocks in the creek bed.

“My foot went through between these rocks,” she says. “The water was up over my ankles, and I thought, ‘great, now I’m going to have a wet foot.’

“I managed to wiggle my boot out, and went up the bank to warm my foot by the fire Ken had built. Otherwise I would have been down there for quite a while longer to take more photos.”

The Booths have lived on the property for decades, and thought they knew the Kuskanax well. She says she had never experienced what happened next.

“There was no noise. It was silence. There was no wind,” she recalled. “So when we began hearing this sound, it got our attention.”

The sound kept growing.

“We turned around just in time, to see a 12-foot wall of ice and water that was bright turquoise coming towards us,” she says. “It takes a second for your brain to register what is going on. Then it started slamming into the bank and hunks of ice were coming up over, and Ken yelled ‘Run!’”

Her husband held on to a nearby tree, while Deb ran as far from the bank as she could.

“I had to go down the bank and up again, and I thought, ‘I’m not going to make it.’”

Deb Booth captured these pictures of Kuskanax Creek, which experienced a flash flood on Feb. 14. Photos: Deb Booth

Deb Booth captured these pictures of Kuskanax Creek, which experienced a flash flood on Feb. 14. Photos: Deb Booth

The rising water came within six metres of her, she says, but it was over in a matter of seconds. The ice and water receded almost as quickly as it began, leaving them unscathed. After recovering their composure, the couple went back down to the creekside to take pictures of the aftermath – and Booth saw how close she had come to disaster.

“I was pretty much right out in the middle of the river when I got stuck, and never thought twice about it,” she says. “Ken would have come down to try to help free me. We would never have made it out of the way in time, it happened so fast.”

Booth even knows how close she came to disaster. Her digital camera recorded 13 minutes between the last picture she took before getting stuck in the creek, and the next picture she took as the water receded.

The next day her husband went down to the creek again, and saw evidence of the power of the flash flood.

“There were chunks of ice where we had been standing – they were eight inches thick and five feet across,” she says. “They would have easily swept us away.”

River experts approached by the Valley Voice couldn’t explain what happened to the Booths. They say a small ice jam or beaver dam upstream from their location might have broken, sending the cascade of water toward the couple. They say it’s an unusual event that more commonly happens during freshet, and not mid-winter.

Booth posted her experience to a local Facebook group, saying she hopes people will take what happened to her as a warning, and stay aware when they’re walking in and around mountain streams.

“My message is use caution,” she says. “I wouldn’t go near a frozen river again, unless it’s really, really tiny and you have a chance to escape.”

And the couple even managed to find a bit of humour in the experience.

“Ken told me he used to make my heart race on Valentine’s Day, but in a different way,” she laughs.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Misconduct allegations put spotlight on military leaders’ rise in sexualized culture

Just Posted

Lisa Cyr said one of the challenges being a parent is learning to let things go and not be a perfectionist. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: Lisa Cyr helps build a safer and more inclusive Revelstoke

For the last 12 years, she has worked in the non-profit sector

Photos from the Ministry of Environment’s compliance report from a June 9, 2020 inspection of the Revelstoke landfill. (Ministry of Environment)
CSRD could be fined $300K for Revelstoke landfill problems

The CSRD awaits further direction following province’s concerns on landfill’s septic system and litter

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Poop emoji spotted in Lake Country sparks talk of waste management

Input wanted in new wastewater plan as district’s sewer system nears max capacity

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Ray Snitynsky found a family photo album in front of Sammy J’s in West Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Is this your photo album?: Kelowna man looking for owners

Ray Snitynsky said he found the photo album by Sammy J’s in West Kelowna

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

According to Providence, the long-term home will replace The Views in about three years’ time.
Providence aims to revolutionize B.C. seniors care at groundbreaking ‘dementia village

Goal is open the site at former St. Joseph’s General Hospital grounds in Comox by spring 2024

Sanford and Marlana Williams. Submitted photo.
The silence of Sanford Williams: B.C. master carver and his wife navigate racism

Indigenous carver and residential school survivor didn’t know how to speak up against discrimination

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)
Vernon teacher accused of sex crimes to discover fate in April

Trial for Anoop Singh Klair concluded in Kelowna March 12, defense argued trial took too long

After 75 years, Pat Coburn finally received the medal he earned for saving a man’s life in 1945. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan senior receives Medal for Bravery 75 years after saving man’s life

Pat Coburn was awarded the medal on Friday in Penticton

Most Read