The prices for a litre of diesel and various grades of gasoline are seen on a gas pump at a Petro-Canada station, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

National gas price average rises slightly, still way below B.C. highs

In oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from nearly $1.59 per litre to just over $1.61

Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike.

But according to CAA’s gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas rose from nearly $1.62 per litre to nearly $1.64.

In oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from nearly $1.59 per litre to just over $1.61.

Meanwhile, Ontario prices averaged two cents more than the day before, with Toronto seeing a change of just over a penny.

Further north, gas prices in Thunder Bay experienced a much bigger increase, rising from yesterday’s average of $1.80 per litre to nearly $1.92 this morning.

When it comes to filling up, the highest price listed is still in British Columbia, with a provincial average of nearly $2.29 per litre, while the cost per litre in Vancouver set the high mark of just over $2.36 per litre.

Gas prices

PODCAST.: B.C. filmmaker documents stories of Canadian WWII veterans
Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

