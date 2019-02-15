NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh votes in advance byelection

The Burnaby South byelection takes place Feb. 25

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is taking nothing for granted as he continues to work hard to win a byelection in Burnaby, B.C., and gain a seat in Parliament.

Singh made the comments after voting for himself in an advance poll on Friday ahead of the Feb. 25 byelection in Burnaby South.

Asked whether recent Liberal government turmoil has helped his chances, he says Canadians are very disappointed with what’s happening.

He says they’re troubled by the allegation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to drop criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

READ MORE: For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Trudeau has denied his office directed Wilson-Raybould and said Friday that the departure of former Treasury Board president Scott Brison necessitated a cabinet shuffle that prompted her move to Veteran’s Affairs.

Singh says he is confident he will win in Burnaby South because he’s working his hardest to connect with people to let them know he’s on their side and fighting for a better Canada.

“We’re going to go to Ottawa. We’re going to put some pressure on this government. We’re going to make sure they start investing in building housing, making our medication more affordable and actually push them to implement a universal medication coverage plan,” he said.

“We want to see action on the environment. These are some of our priorities.”

READ MORE: Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Liberal Richard T. Lee, Conservative Jay Shin and People’s Party of Canada candidate Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson are also running in Burnaby South. The New Democrats beat the Liberals by just over 500 votes in the riding in the 2015 election.

The Canadian Press

