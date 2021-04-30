Interior Health provided data breaking down the vaccine administration rates in communities throughout the region Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (File photo)

Interior Health provided data breaking down the vaccine administration rates in communities throughout the region Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (File photo)

Nearly 40% of North Okanagan adults vaccinated

28,965 first doses administered in the region as of April 28, according to Interior Health data

More than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines have found arms in the North Okanagan, with roughly 40 per cent of the region’s population having received their first dose.

According to 2021 population estimates from BC Stats, there are about 78,600 people 18 and older living in the North Okanagan — a region including Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen, Vernon and other unincorporated areas.

Those communities have seen 28,965 first doses administered so far, with 1,366 second doses bringing the total number of shots above the 30,000 mark. That works out to about 37 per cent of North Okanagan adults who have received their first vaccine dose and 1.7 per cent who have had their second jab.

READ MORE: Nearly a third of Central Okanagan adults vaccinated

In the Shuswap, 28 per cent of the Salmon Arm area’s 32,000 people have received their first dose, with a total of 265 second doses administered.

Revelstoke’s vaccination rate is tops the region, with 67 per cent of its population having received their first dose. Just under 6,000 first doses have been administered in the community as Revelstoke has had a mass vaccination clinic for weeks due to having one of the highest rates for the virus in the province.

“Interior Health’s immunization campaign is running at full speed and I couldn’t be more proud,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown. “We have immunized more than 35 per cent of people living in the Interior region and every dose brings us closer to widespread immunization in IH. This is our biggest tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

READ MORE: Canadian seniors vaccinated in higher numbers for COVID-19 than for the flu: PHAC

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting
Next story
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Just Posted

Roberta Bobicki was named best employee at last year’s Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce business awards. (Contributed)
‘If you value people, they will move the world for you’: Revelstoke Credit Union CEO retires

Roberta Bobicki has worked in finance for 43 years

Interior Health provided data breaking down the vaccine administration rates in communities throughout the region Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (File photo)
Nearly 40% of North Okanagan adults vaccinated

28,965 first doses administered in the region as of April 28, according to Interior Health data

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A man was struck by a car and survived being thrown over 100 feet

Your morning start for Friday, April 30, 2021

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

CPR Engine 8000 in 1931. Photo by C.R. Macdonald. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 6842)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past from April 29

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Fire crews responding to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult along Highway 97 in Kelowna on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Several suspicious dumpster fires prompt Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP investigation

Kelowna RCMP said there has been a significant number of dumpster fires in the city

Most Read