(File photo)

(File photo)

Nearly 600 texting drivers ticketed in March: Kelowna RCMP

Mounties also handed out 191 tickets and 16 warnings to drivers for failure to wear a seatbelt

During the province’s month-long Distracted Driving awareness campaign in March, Kelowna RCMP issued 591 violation tickets and 15 written warnings to drivers for using their cellular devices while behind the wheel.

Authorities said that the numbers show that distracted driving is “still an issue in Kelowna.” Additionally, Mounties also handed out 191 tickets and 16 warnings to drivers for failure to wear a seatbelt in March.

“Distracted driving is a dangerous habit that puts everyone on our roads at risk,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

“We will continue to utilize enforcement and education to ensure the safety of the travelling public. If you’re driving, leave your phone alone.”

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway clear of overnight closures

READ MORE: Semi-vs-semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap blamed on both drivers

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coquihalla Highway clear of overnight closures

Just Posted

Marilyn McKinnon, who lives in Nakusp, had to fight for 11 months, and speak to 18 different doctors, in order to get a surgery that has enabled her to walk again. (Contributed)
‘The system failed me’: Nakusp woman who was unable to walk fought for months for treatment

It took Marilyn McKinnon five months to convince a doctor to request an MRI

Coquihalla, April 7, 2021. (Facebook)
Coquihalla Highway clear of overnight closures

The highway was closed northbound late Wednesday evening between Hope and Merritt after commercial vehicles spun out of control near the snow shed, affecting all lanes

File photo
Vehicle incident blocks Highway 97A near Armstrong

Crews are on en route to the scene

Revelstoke’s Mayor Gary Sulz got his COVID-19 vaccination on April 5. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke continue to spike

To contain the virus all Revelstokian (18+) can get the COVID-19 vaccine

A death at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna was reported in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak April 7. (Google Maps)
Death at Kelowna care home among Interior Health COVID numbers

91 new cases, outbreak over in one unit at Kelowna General Hospital

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

(File photo)
Nearly 600 texting drivers ticketed in March: Kelowna RCMP

Mounties also handed out 191 tickets and 16 warnings to drivers for failure to wear a seatbelt

Food vendor Mark Wilkie of Sun Valley Kettle Korn pictured at the Kelowna Farmers’ market on April 7 with his granddaughter, Clara. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market welcomes back artisans as 26th season begins

Organizers and vendors are anticipating a year far better than the last

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Josee Cabral is seen in her office in Chateauguay, Que. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Watch the details to help avoid financial headaches when filing your tax return

Small, easily avoidable mistakes could end up costing you if you’re not careful

B.C. beekeepers will face extra supply challenges this year thanks to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID

No, bees aren’t getting COVID, it’s the supply chain that’s been disrupted

Coquihalla, April 7, 2021. (Facebook)
Winter conditions close Coquihalla in both directions

Vehicles are reportedly sliding all over the highway near the snow shed

Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit
Homes evacuated in Kelowna due to Glenmore construction site fire

Fire burned down a Glenmore construction site earlier this week, leaving a possibly damaged crane that poses ‘potential risk’

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
EDITORIAL: Additional COVID-19 restrictions are difficult for all

Every time restrictions are introduced, it takes a toll on our economy

Most Read