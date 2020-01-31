Nels Nelsen Ski Jump closed due to avalanche risk

Parks Canada has closed Nels Nelsen Ski Jump in Mount Revelstoke National Park due to high avalanche risk.
According to a news bulletin, a glide crack has formed on the hill. It’s been closed since yesterday and until further notice.
Violcators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act for a fine of up to $25,000.
DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for Rogers Pass due to a winter storm warning. Parks Canada also warns for potential road closures in wake of high to extreme avalanche hazards.
The ski jump was named in honor of Nels Nelsen, a local ski jumper who had set two world records on the hill.
@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.