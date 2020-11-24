New board chair elected for Vernon School District

Gen Acton has served as vice president to Robert Lee for the past two years

The Vernon School District has a new leader at the helm.

The SD 22 Board of Education has elected Gen Acton as chair of the board. Acton, the wife of Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton, has served as vice chair for the past two years.

Acton said she looks forward to building on the district’s vision of creating a “safe, healthy and respectful learning community that enables each student to build a bright future,” a Tuesday, Nov. 24 announcement from the school district reads.

Acton is a registered professional counsellor in private practice. Her children and step children have attended schools in Lumby, Coldstream and Vernon, and she’s been a strong proponent of the school district’s international program, hosting nine international students over the last 12 years.

Tom Williamson has been elected to fill Acton’s place as vice chair. A well-known educator in the district, Williamson taught at Kalamalka and Vernon secondary schools and helped develop careers programs including RCMP Youth, Hockey Canada Skills and golf academies.

Former chairperson Robert Lee chose not to run for the position this year, as he instead wanted to build the leadership experience and capacity of all board members. Lee said he’s enjoyed his time as chair, and always puts students at the centre of his decisions, and looks forward to supporting Acton in her new role.

Brendan Shykora

