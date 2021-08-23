New CAO hired for City of Revelstoke

Chris Marshall will start at the beginning of October

The City of Revelstoke has appointed a new CAO.

Chris Marshall comes to Revelstoke from Ontario, with 29 years of municipal experience managing large, multi-faceted teams, implementing progressive, sustainable plans and infrastructure design guidelines and with a strong background in planning and development.

“I am looking forward to joining the City of Revelstoke team and excited to live in this beautiful part of the world,” said Chris Marshall, in a news release.

He will take over from interim CAO Ron Mattiussi on Oct. 4.

“The city is appreciative of the efforts of Mr. Mattiussi during his time as interim CAO and is looking forward to Mr. Marshall’s leadership at an important juncture in the city’s development of multiple master planning documents, ” said Mayor Sulz, in a news release.

Dawn Low, former CAO for the city, left in April after 21 years with the city in various positions and serving as CAO since 2019.

