(Black Press Media files)

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

The Coquihalla will soon be cleared of snow more quickly as a new maintenance contract comes into effect this summer.

Currently, the region is cared for by VSA Highway Maintenance, whose contract will run out on June 31.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge will take over the contract, which comes with “even higher standards” for snow clearing, according to the transportation ministry.

In a statement Monday, the ministry said Class A highways (including the Coquihalla) will need to be cleared to “bare pavement within 24 hours of a winter weather event ending at pavement temperatures of -9 C or warmer.”

The previous rules indicated 48 hours until roads had to be clear of snow.

The new contractor will also have to patrol all Class A highways every 90 minutes, instead of every four hours, during a winter storm.

READ MORE: Loose dog on Coquihalla Highway has been saved

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap
Next story
Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

The incident occurred last night

Applications open for Revelstoke Credit Union grant program

$100,000 is available through the Community Giving Program

Penticton Search and Rescue rescues two drivers trying to bypass rockslide closure

Okanagan motorists trying unsafe routes to get past Highway 97 closure

Highway 97 near Summerland still closed, alternate route highlighted

There is no estimated reopening time, however an update is expected today at noon

West Kelowna singer auditions for America’s Got Talent

Laura Close will be auditioning for the show Feb. 9

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Keremeos firefighters knockdown blaze

There was a house fire in a home on 4th Street Keremeos Monday

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

Friesen: The sustainability of kindness

A new column about exploring leadership, community values and civil discourse from Kelowna podcaster, Lindsay Friesen

Most Read