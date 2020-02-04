This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health shows a Malaysian national being directed onto a bus by health officials in protective suits as she arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, after being evacuated from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia’s Ministry of Health via AP)

New coronavirus has infected more than 20,600 globally

China has seen 425 deaths from the coronavirus

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 20,600 people globally.

The latest figures as of Tuesday in Beijing:

— China: 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 25

— Singapore: 24

— Japan: 20

— South Korea: 16

— Germany: 12

— United States: 11

— Taiwan: 11

— Malaysia: 10

— Vietnam: 10

— Australia: 7

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 2 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

READ MORE: Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most Canadian households will get more than they pay from carbon tax: PBO
Next story
‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Just Posted

Highway 1 to close for avalanche control this morning

Closure will be east of Revelstoke

Grizzlies two of three KIJHL stars of the week

Rookie Brandon Kasdorf is one and local Matt Cadden the other

CSRD receives $100,000 for compost facility at Revelstoke landfill

The funding is from the province’s Organics Infrastructure Program

Revelstoke RCMP starting an 8 week traffic safety campaign

This week is intersection safety

Revelstoke Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

They will be awarded at an event on April 23

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

B.C. trans activist’s human rights complaints deferred until $6K paid to beauty salons

Human Rights Tribunal ordered Jessica Yaniv to pay each salon she said discriminated against her

Story of fatal misadventure emerging from B.C. river search for missing men

Two dead, another missing after torrential rains swell Sooke River on southern Vancouver Island

PHOTOS: Canada-USA women’s hockey rivalry on display in Victoria

Team Canada takes first Rivalry Series win on home ice

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Morning Start: 1892 sternwheeler on Okanagan Lake

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Most Read