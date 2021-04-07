Revelstoke’s Mayor Gary Sulz got his COVID-19 vaccination on April 5. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke continue to spike

To contain the virus all Revelstokian (18+) can get the COVID-19 vaccine

New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Revelstoke.

From March 28 to April 3, there were 25 new cases in our community, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The week prior there were 18.

From January 2020 to March 2021, there have been 253 confirmed cases in Revelstoke. This is vastly more than other neighbouring communities, such as Golden (68) and Nakusp (3).

The province has identified Revelstoke as a priority for vaccination. On April 6, Interior Health confirmed all Revelstoke residents above the age of 18 are eligible for an inoculation starting April 8.

To make an appointment, call 1-833-838-2323. It operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nevertheless, some residents have told the Review they have been having difficulties, having to call multiple times until an agent will book them an appointment.

In a statement, Interior Health said it apologizes for any confusion and frustration as they ramp up immunizations in our area.

They clarified today (April 7) that any problems should be rectified and Revelstokians should be able to easily book an appointment.

“Our priority is to have everyone in the Revelstoke area booked as quickly as possible,” said Interior Health.

Starting April 8, there will be 500 appointments available for each clinic day.

B.C. reported 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday (April 7) with three additional deaths, of which 356 cases are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 465 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 67 in the Island Health region, 91 in the Interior Health region and 18 in the Northern Health region.

There are 105 people in B.C. ICUs with another 330 in hospital for COVID-19.

