New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke go back down to zero

There are no new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke.
From May 28 to June 3, there were no reported cases for our health area, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
The week prior there was one case.
Approximately 79 per cent of local residents above the age of 18 have at least one dose of a vaccine.
A second mass vaccination clinic started in Revelstoke on June 4 at the community centre for residents to receive their second doses.
Residents will be notified when they can get vaccinated through the provincial system via text or email. If individuals did not register for their first dose through the provincial booking system, Interior Health said it’s important to do so by going online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Coronavirus