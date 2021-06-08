Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke go back down to zero

Data from May 28 to June 3

There are no new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke.

From May 28 to June 3, there were no reported cases for our health area, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The week prior there was one case.

Approximately 79 per cent of local residents above the age of 18 have at least one dose of a vaccine.

A second mass vaccination clinic started in Revelstoke on June 4 at the community centre for residents to receive their second doses.

READ MORE: 2nd mass COVID-19 clinic coming to Revelstoke

Residents will be notified when they can get vaccinated through the provincial system via text or email. If individuals did not register for their first dose through the provincial booking system, Interior Health said it’s important to do so by going online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province have continued to decrease in recent days. B.C. public health officials recorded 218 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 131 on Sunday and 133 up to Monday, as infection rates continued to decline around the province.

There are 199 people in hospital with COVID-19-related conditions, 63 in intensive care which is a slight increase, and 12 people died from the virus in the three days up to June 7.

Of the 481 new cases since Friday, 285 were recorded in the Fraser Health region, 101 in Interior Health, 70 in Vancouver Coastal, 15 in Northern Health and nine on Vancouver Island.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said 74 per cent of all B.C. adults have now been vaccinated.

More health restrictions are expected to lessen on June 15, which include allowing private outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people and recreational travel through all of B.C.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
RCMP seek witnesses in Kelowna hit and run
Next story
Motorists asked to watch for ‘Walking Our Spirits Home’ procession Kamloops to Chase

Just Posted

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke go back down to zero

Data from May 28 to June 3

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Your hair and fingernails don’t grow after you die

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

A fawn curls up on the rock garden steps of a Lake Country home Sunday, May 30. (Andrea Howson photo)
Okanagan residents urged to ‘leave fawns alone’

Lake Country found a young deer in her backyard, Kelowna residents move and feed fawn, Penticton biologist photographs deer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners, those ages 18 to 34 were the most likely targets

Motorists are asked to watch out for the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Walking Our Spirits Home procession on Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2021. The purple line outlines the route. (Adams Lake Band image)
Motorists asked to watch for ‘Walking Our Spirits Home’ procession Kamloops to Chase

Adams Lake Band advises of delays June 11-13 while walk honours residential school survivors

RCMP. (File photo)
RCMP seek witnesses in Kelowna hit and run

Police say a woman was struck by a dark-coloured SUV while crossing Underhill Street at Baron Road

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A family in Oliver lost their home to a stubborn fire on Monday. (Oliver Fire Department Facebook)
Oliver family loses home to fire

House had to be knocked down because of stubborn blaze, said fire department

Vernon's Leo Louis travelled Wednesday, June 2, to the Kamloops Indian Residental School site and placed a white eagle feather on a monument in memory of his mother, residential school survivor Cecilia Louis. Memorials have been placed at the site since the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
Kamloops residential school never discussed by Vernon survivor

The late Cecilia Louis mentioned school once to husband of 66 years, and never to her kids

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

Most Read