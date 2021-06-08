New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke go back down to zero

There are no new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke.

From May 28 to June 3, there were no reported cases for our health area, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The week prior there was one case.

Approximately 79 per cent of local residents above the age of 18 have at least one dose of a vaccine.

A second mass vaccination clinic started in Revelstoke on June 4 at the community centre for residents to receive their second doses.

READ MORE: 2nd mass COVID-19 clinic coming to Revelstoke

Residents will be notified when they can get vaccinated through the provincial system via text or email. If individuals did not register for their first dose through the provincial booking system, Interior Health said it’s important to do so by going online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province have continued to decrease in recent days. B.C. public health officials recorded 218 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 131 on Sunday and 133 up to Monday, as infection rates continued to decline around the province.

There are 199 people in hospital with COVID-19-related conditions, 63 in intensive care which is a slight increase, and 12 people died from the virus in the three days up to June 7.

Of the 481 new cases since Friday, 285 were recorded in the Fraser Health region, 101 in Interior Health, 70 in Vancouver Coastal, 15 in Northern Health and nine on Vancouver Island.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said 74 per cent of all B.C. adults have now been vaccinated.

More health restrictions are expected to lessen on June 15, which include allowing private outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people and recreational travel through all of B.C.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus