Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

New outbreaks of COVID-19 across the country are sparking concern about what impact these clusters of new cases could have on the ongoing easing of pandemic restrictions.

Ontario is reporting its largest daily number of confirmed COVID-19 infections since the end of June with 203 new cases today — a development that prompted Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot to urge citizens to remain vigilant.

Alberta and British Columbia have also seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days.

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, says the uptick in new cases nationally is giving public health authorities cause for concern.

He says the majority of new cases are young adults, many of whom have contracted the novel coronavirus by going to bars, restaurants and attending indoor parties.

Njoo says local authorities need to decide whether bars or restaurants should be allowed to continue to reopen.

READ MORE: ‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths over three days

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday
Next story
Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Bee City application approved

A team will be created to establish pollinator habitat and educate about bees

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

ArtBark coming up in September

The silent auction is being hosted by Jacobson Ford to raise funds for the Revelstoke Humane Society

LETTER: Border closure?

Dear editor, Over the past week, without much effort, I have noted,… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP call off search on Columbia River for possible body

RCMP said nothing has yet been found

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

LETTER: Summerland mayor’s actions unprofessional and inappropriate

Summerland mayor Toni Boot confronted store owner over selling Confederate bandanas

In photos: Racers fueled by ‘horsepower therapy’ take to Okanagan track despite slim crowd

The Penticton Speedway was limited to 50 people in the crowd last weekend

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

Mapping indicates wildfire near Merritt is 28-hectares, out-of-control

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 20

Alex Trebek says if current cancer treatment doesn’t work, it might be his last

‘Jeopardy!’ host reveals toll cancer has taken on him in new memoir

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

Most Read