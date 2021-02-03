New COVID cases for Revelstoke skyrocket to 12

There were 12 new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke between Jan. 24 and 30, according to the BC Centre of Disease Control.

This is an increase from the week prior, when there were only two new cases.

Within the last week, multiple members of the Revelstoke Grizzlies tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the hockey team to abruptly end their season.

“This is a disheartening step to have to take for our athletes, especially after the abrupt ending to last year’s playoffs at the onset of the pandemic. We feel we have done the right thing by our players by allowing them to chase their dreams this season and work to achieve their future goals,” said Ryan Parent, coach.

A member of the Revelstoke Secondary School also recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents on Feb. 1.

According to Interior Health, there was potential exposure to staff and students on Jan. 25 to 26.

Across the province there were 414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (Feb. 6), of those 63 cases were in the Interior Health region.

There were 16 more deaths reported in B.C. since Tuesday.

Current COVID-19 health restrictions on social gatherings are scheduled to expire Feb. 5.

