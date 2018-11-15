New CSRD directors sworn in

David Brooks-Hill and Gary Sulz will be representing Area B and Revelstoke

The new Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors were sworn in yesterday.

David Brooks-Hill will be representing Area B and Gary Sulz will be representing the City of Revelstoke.

 

