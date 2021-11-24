Chase RCMP have provided a new detail to the description of a suspect in the Oct. 14, 2021 assault of a young female. (File photo)

New detail added to description of suspect in October assault of girl in Chase

Chase RCMP provide information regarding tattoos on suspect

Chase RCMP have added a new detail to a description of a suspect who is alleged to have assaulted a young female on Oct. 14.

In an October 2021 news release, Chase RCMP reported that the assault occurred on the trails near the Chase Skate Park.

“Police believe an adult male was waiting in the bushes near the trail and tripped her as she passed. He attempted to physically restrain her, but she fought back and got away,” said a news release issued by Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

The man was described as tall and thin, dressed entirely in black with a black hoodie. He wore a black ball cap, and his face was covered by a black mask with a white skull on it.

Since the previous media release, police said a new detail has emerged regarding the male’s physical appearance. He is believed to have tattoos on his hand or hands which resemble Roman numerals.

Chase RCMP ask that anyone who may have information about the incident to phone the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221.

Read more: Chase RCMP unable to locate suspect in alleged assault of girl



