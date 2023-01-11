New diving board makes a splash at Vernon pool

Swimmers at the Vernon Aquatic Centre can now dive back into a fun pool feature.
Greater Vernon Recreation Services announced Wednesday that a new diving board has been installed at the centre and will be ready for public use Jan. 11.
The previous board was removed from the pool deck at the end of November out of an abundance of caution. A deficiency had been identified during a regular inspection, shutting the diving board down. City staff quickly ordered a replacement board, which was received this week and installed.
“The diving board has always been a favourite amenity for many of our pool users so we are very happy to have it back in service,” said aquatics manager Gary Lefebvre.