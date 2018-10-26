Rider Express Transportation in Regina, Sask. will operate a passenger and parcel service between Winnipeg and Vancouver. There will be daily eastbound and westbound stops between the Alberta border and Vancouver but a company rep said scheduling is not yet complete and should be available by Oct. 26. (File photo)

New express bus to stop daily in Salmon Arm

Rider Express to provide bus service between Vancouver and Calgary and stops in between

As one bus company rolls into history, Rider Express is rolling in to pick up passengers travelling between Calgary and Vancouver.

The daily westbound bus will make stops in B.C. at Revelstoke at 1 p.m., Salmon Arm at 2:25 at the former Greyhound bus terminal at 50 – 10th St. SW, Kamloops a 3:45, Hope at 5:45, Abbotsford at 6:45, arriving at the Vancouver bus terminal at 8 p.m.

The daily eastbound bus will leave Salmon Arm at 1:30 p.m. and, with stops in Revelstoke, Lake Louise, Banff and Canmore, is scheduled to arrive in Calgary at 8 p.m.

Related: New bus route to 'replace' Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Rider Express rep Shauna Hardy is asking customers in larger centres to book online, while those in smaller centres such as Salmon Arm need to book their tickets by calling the toll free line at 1-833-583-3636.

“We’re looking forward to opening the service up to get people from community to community,” says Hardy. “We’re asking for patience as we develop the routes.”

New routes between Winnipeg and Vancouver and vice versa will be in affect Oct. 29.

Prices and locations are subject to change and cancellations and delays may occur, says Hardy, again asking for patience as Rider Express works the kinks out of the new service.

Prices and a complete schedule are available at riderexpress.ca.

