New federal advisory says Canadians should avoid all travel to Haiti

Global Affairs says it upgraded its advisory for Haiti due to ongoing civil unrest throughout the country

The federal government has issued a new advisory for Haiti, saying Canadians should avoid all travel to the Caribbean country.

Global Affairs says it upgraded its advisory for Haiti due to ongoing civil unrest throughout the country.

The notice warns that the ”security situation could further deteriorate quickly” and that people should “consider leaving by commercial means while they are available.”

More than 100 Canadians have been unable to leave Haiti since protesters blocked major highways across the country in an effort to pressure President Jovenel Moise to resign. Protesters are angry over skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

Ottawa-based physician Emilio Bazile and three members of his group from the Maritimes are among the Canadians stuck in Haiti following the violent protests that have claimed several lives over the past week.

He said Thursday that food is running low for him and his 10-member medical team, who travelled to southern Haiti to provide care to locals.

A team of 26 aid workers with a missionary group from Quebec is also among the scores of trapped Canadians.

More than 100 other Quebecers were stuck in a hotel, unable to reach the Port-au-Prince airport because of the protests.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Thursday it is providing consular advice to tour operators and has people on the ground in Haiti to provide assistance to Canadian citizens.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$63 million Highway 1 upgrade project up for tender
Next story
Sixties Scoop survivors welcomed home by B.C. Indigenous community

Just Posted

Source of Turtle Creek contamination identified

Revelstoke Mountain Resort made the repairs immediately

Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

Three Revelstoke athletes will be competing in the Canada Winter Games in… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Tim Palmer column

Editor-Revelstoke Review, I’m curious how Tim Palmer seems to have some status… Continue reading

Okanagan kids head to Anaheim with coach Scott Niedermayer

Penticton players are attending Scott Niedermayer’s sweater retirement ceremony

‘The whole door was gone’ witness recounts alleged kidnapping at Kelowna apartment

Patricia Sawadsky looked outside to see numerous police vehicles surrounding her apartment

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Fentanyl, cocaine, body armour seized in Okanagan suspected ‘dial a dope’ arrests

Five people suspected of being involved in a dial a dope operation arrested

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Strangers chip in to provide support for homeless in Shuswap

Helping one person provides ripple effect many years later

Most Read