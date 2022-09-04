Update: New fire burning in Penticton brought under control

BC Wildfire lists the Skaha Creek fire as .35 hectares, cause unknown

A new fire started above Skaha Lake on Sunday, Sept. 4. (BC Wildfire dashboard)

11:10 a.m.

The new fire that started above Skaha Lake Sunday morning has already been brought under control, said BC Wildfire.

Penticton Fire did most of the hefty lifting putting out the .35 hectare blaze above Skaha Lake.

BC Wildfire Service did assist with four firefighters.

A new fire has erupted above Skaha Lake Sunday, Sept. 4.

BC Wildfire calls it the Skaha Creek fire which has grown to .35 hectares in size. It’s burning on the west side of the lake.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Western News will update this story once new information is made available.

Meanwhile, Penticton and surrounding areas woke Sunday morning to heavy smoke smell in the air with numerous wildfires burning in the area.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the South Okanagan at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, with wildfire smoke expected to impact the region over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wind created some growth in the now over 7,000-hectare Keremeos Creek wildfire. That fire is considered held but has some areas flaring up.

Meanwhile, the Blue Mountain wildfire which started Friday afternoon has not seen a lot of growth since Saturday morning.

According to the Penticton Indian Band, there are containment lines around 100 per cent of the fire. There are 25 BC Wildfire firefighters, three helicopters and heavy equipment actioning the fire.

It is listed on the BC Wildfire dashboard at 54 hectares.

