New wildfire reported east of Sicamous

Blaze burning out of control in upper elevations near Malakwa

A fire is reported to be burning out of control in an unpopulated area east of Sicamous.

The BC Wildfire Service’s wildfire map shows the blaze began sometime on May 30 in upper elevations approximately seven kilometres east of Malakwa. The blaze is estimated to be .01 hectare in size.

On Friday morning, May 31, the Kamloops Fire Centre said a response officer would be assessing the fire and providing an update later in the day.

Read more: UPDATE: Two Mile fire contained, suspected to be human caused

Read more: Sicamous RCMP say emergency flares used prior to Two Mile fire

Read more: Okanagan farm fire sends two to hospital

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach
Next story
Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Just Posted

BC Hydro rock scaling work on Highway 23 in June

Expect delays heading north starting on the 18th

No fires near Revelstoke after last nights storm

Roads and weather conditions

Free shoe store in Kelowna available for those in need in Revelstoke

Shoe Bank Canada is a national charity organization that began in Kelowna

Alberta company proposes expanded bus service in Okanagan-Shuswap

Ebus applying to include Vernon, Salmon Arm, Chase, Enderby and Armstrong in new route

Revelstoke’s Jones Distilling lands eight SIP Awards

Jones Distilling, which distributes its products in Revelstoke and the Okanagan, has… Continue reading

VIDEO: Misbehave too much? Uber will ban you from the app

So don’t be rude, leave trash behind, or ask the driver to speed beyond the limit

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Kelowna General Hospital Nurses happy with increased security

B.C. Nurses Union wants the government to heighten security in all medical facilities

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Darryl Plecas seized hard drives of senior B.C. legislature staff, Liberals say

Premier rejects opposition leader’s offer of an MLA to replace speaker

Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach

Can you identify a beast with a crocodile head, slimy skin, and teeth growing from its tail?

Most Read