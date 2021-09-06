Fire crews are attacking what looks to be a new fire on Penticton Indian Band land above the channel and west hill. (Kylie Kruger Facebook)

New fire on Penticton Indian Band land Monday morning

The fire broke out this morning near West Bench and the KVR trail

Helicopters and firefighters are attacking what appears to be another new wildfire on Penticton Indian Band land near the West Bench area Monday morning, Sept. 6.

Residents on Penticton Indian Band land and the West Bench area took to social media around 9:20 p.m. Sept. 5 with pictures of white smoke rising from the area.

Helicopters were dropping water past the first bridge along the KVR trail in West Bench.

The white plume of smoke is quite visible above the Penticton golf course and up West Hill.

In the meantime, the Hedges Butte wildfire that started on Friday on Green Mountain Road is staying within containment lines thanks to the work of 51 ground crews and ongoing efforts of water skimmers and helicopters.

