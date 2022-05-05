New fishing dock to be constructed at Williamson Lake

City of Revelstoke initiated planning of new dock at Williamson Lake with the Rod and Gun Club

The City of Revelstoke has initiated the planning of a new fishing dock at Williamson Lake along with the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club.

Jennifer Bowden, director at the Rod and Gun Club, explored options to get an exclusive fishing dock. The current dock at Williamson Lake does not allow for fishing when swimmers are present which, according to Bowden, leaves no spot for anglers on warm summer days.

In 2021, Bowden, along with the Rod and Gun Club, started working with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC to determine whether the lake would be suitable for a dock.

Ian McGregor, a fisheries biologist with the society, found that the lake would be an excellent candidate for a dock.

On April 21, the City of Revelstoke sent Bowden a letter confirming their support of the new dock. Laurie Donato, director of parks, recreation and culture, will work alongside the Rod and Gun Club and the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC to create plans for the dock.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC stocks Williamson Lake annually. Last summer, the society released 500 Fraser Valley strain, spring-catchable sized rainbow trout.

Bowden said she has fond memories as a child fishing at the Williamson Lake dock and hopes to create a space for the next generation of young anglers in the community to safely learn how to fish.

“It is one of our city’s safest and most accessible areas for young ones to practice their ever-evolving angling skills,” said Bowden in her original letter to council.

“As a newly appointed director with the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club-Fisheries sub-committee, I have an adjoining passion and shared responsibility with Freshwater Fisheries of BC to work locally to protect and conserve our fishery resources for the benefit of all generations.”

The new dock is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022. The next steps towards the creation of the dock includes getting appropriate permits in place and construction.

Bowden said she plans to start a fishing education program for kids at Williamson Lake.

She added that most kids go fishing with the wrong equipment, and that teaching them appropriate skills will make the lake safer for everybody.

