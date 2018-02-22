New internship program helps employers hire post-secondary grads

Columbia Basin Trust program intended to create and retain jobs in the basin

A new Career Internship Program from Columbia Basin Trust is now accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The program supports our strategic priority of economic development in the region,” said Lisa Kilpatrick, Columbia Basin Trust Senior Manager, Economic. “It helps create jobs and increases employment opportunities for recent college and university graduates, a workforce that is essential when it comes to meeting the Basin’s current and future business needs. This will help Basin businesses and organizations grow and become more sustainable over the long term.”

The program provides wage funding for employers to hire college and university graduates in permanent, career-focused positions.

The funding is up to 50 per cent of the new employee’s wage over the first seven to 12 months, to a maximum of $25,000.

The intern position must include a training plan that provides structured learning to the new employee and transitions to full-time, permanent employment at the end of the internship.

Learn more and apply at ourtrust.org