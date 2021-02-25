New liaison officer for Okanagan Indian Band

Const. Kyle Camulush is the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s new liaison officer for the Okanagan Indian Band. (RCMP photo)

The Okanagan Indian Band’s new RCMP liaison officer brings experience to the post.

Const. Kyle Camalush is a six-year RCMP member, most recently with the Barriere RCMP detachment where he worked closely with the Indigenous community.

“I worked in a similar position with the Simpcw First Nation, connecting with youth through the schools and cultural events,” said Camalush. “When I first started, the youth were hesitant to interact with the RCMP, but with time and much collaboration, we developed an open relationship. I feel grateful and honoured to be in this position where I’ll be able to learn from the OKIB community.”

As a member of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Services team, Camalush will facilitate the delivery of enhanced policing services to the OKIB community. He will be responsible to participate in consultative groups, engage with OKIB members and agencies, and to assist in identifying key issues facing the community.

Through consultation, police and community partners are better able to collaboratively develop and implement strategies and initiatives that address those concerns.

“Kyle’s role will greatly assist our frontline officers to ensure the delivery of policing services that are effective, contribute to the safety, health and well-being of the community, and are based on mutual respect and understanding,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Camalush hopes to strengthen existing relationships and establish new connections between police and the community.

“Over the coming weeks and months, I intend on meeting as many community members as possible,” he said. “I am here for the community and encourage community members to reach out.”

When not out-and-about in the community, Camalush can be found at the band’s new Public Safety Office, or you can connect with him at kyle.camalush@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

