Const. Kyle Camulush is the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s new liaison officer for the Okanagan Indian Band. (RCMP photo)

Const. Kyle Camulush is the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s new liaison officer for the Okanagan Indian Band. (RCMP photo)

New liaison officer for Okanagan Indian Band

Const. Kyle Camalush joins Vernon North Okanagan RCMP from Barriere detachment

The Okanagan Indian Band’s new RCMP liaison officer brings experience to the post.

Const. Kyle Camalush is a six-year RCMP member, most recently with the Barriere RCMP detachment where he worked closely with the Indigenous community.

“I worked in a similar position with the Simpcw First Nation, connecting with youth through the schools and cultural events,” said Camalush. “When I first started, the youth were hesitant to interact with the RCMP, but with time and much collaboration, we developed an open relationship. I feel grateful and honoured to be in this position where I’ll be able to learn from the OKIB community.”

As a member of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Services team, Camalush will facilitate the delivery of enhanced policing services to the OKIB community. He will be responsible to participate in consultative groups, engage with OKIB members and agencies, and to assist in identifying key issues facing the community.

Through consultation, police and community partners are better able to collaboratively develop and implement strategies and initiatives that address those concerns.

“Kyle’s role will greatly assist our frontline officers to ensure the delivery of policing services that are effective, contribute to the safety, health and well-being of the community, and are based on mutual respect and understanding,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Camalush hopes to strengthen existing relationships and establish new connections between police and the community.

“Over the coming weeks and months, I intend on meeting as many community members as possible,” he said. “I am here for the community and encourage community members to reach out.”

When not out-and-about in the community, Camalush can be found at the band’s new Public Safety Office, or you can connect with him at kyle.camalush@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band voices support for Wet’suwet’en Nation


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crash causes delays on Coquihalla southbound, travel advisory issued
Next story
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive

Just Posted

Sylvain Fabi, Canada’s chief negotiator for the Columbia River Treaty, joined a number of government and Indigenous government stakeholders for a virtual town hall on Feb. 24, 2021, to update the state of the Columbia River Treaty negotiations. Trevor Crawley photo/Zoom screenshot
Indigenous input key to Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Ecosystem function included in negotiations along with flood management and power generation priorities

A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, 2020 International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital

Okanagan patients will benefit from the recent inclusion of the Medical Arts Health Research Group in a worldwide study with the National Institute of Health (NIH). The study will be a global collaboration for finding better treatments for COVID-19. (File photo)
Okanagan research group involved with finding better COVID treatments

Okanagan Medical Arts Health Research Group invited to collaborate in global study

A rendering of a proposed four-unit development on Downie St. (Monashees Drafting & Design)
Row housing proposed on Downie St. in Revelstoke

A zoning amendment and public hearing are required for the project

I hope the pandemic doesn’t kill the bulk section. I like to choose my own candy. (File)
Liam’s Lowdown: To all the candy I’ve ever loved

Not all candies are created equal

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

Larch Place is the first building to be built in the BC Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association housing project at the corner of Third Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. This view is from the Shuswap Street side where it sits behind the Graystone East building. (File photo)
Opening of doors at new housing development in Salmon Arm welcomed

BC Housing announces opening of 32 rental units, with 35 more expected in summer 2021

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner confirms ‘puddle jumping’ in 2020 drowning deaths of 3 B.C. men

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay doctor shares experience contracting COVID-19

Castlegar doctor shares her COVID experience

Vancouver International Women in Film Festival kicks off March 5.
Women in Film Festival features two B.C. filmmakers

The 16th annual festival kicks off March 5, 2021

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

Agatha Mary Clarissa Miller, before she knew she would change literature. Photo Wikipedia
And Then There Were None

What book knocked your booties off when you were young?

Most Read