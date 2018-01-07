New location for local bike shop proposed

If development permit approved, Tantrum Ride Co would relocate to new build at 306 First Street West

Tantrum Holding Corporation is proposing a new commercial build at 306 First Street West. (City of Revelstoke)

Downtown Revelstoke could soon see its building facade shift.

Tantrum Holding Corporation has sumitted an application for a development permit at 306 First Street West.

The lot has been vacant since a fire in 1981.

The application was in front of the Advisory Planning Commission on Jan. 2.

Tantrum is proposing a two-and-a-half storey commercial building.

The ground floor would house Tantrum Ride Co., which would move from its current location on Connaught Street.

The second and third storey mezzanine would house office space, which would be accessible by a stairwell and entrance at the back of the building. A rental bike area would also be staged at the back of the building.

Alongside the development permit, Tantrum is requesting to change the parking requirements for the project.

With 5,685 sq. feet of space, the building is required to have 11 parking stalls. Tantrum is proposing to offer two stalls on-site and another three on an adjacent property.

City planner Daniel Sturgeon wrote in his report to the commission that underground parking was not viable due to the narrow width of the lot. An agreement with the adjacent property owner would be required.

The Advisory Planning Commission was being asked to review the application and to provide a recommendation to City Council.

