New program designed to help women tech entrepreneurs in the Kootenays

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST) is helping woman entrepreneurs grow their technology-based businesses by introducing the Woman in Tech Entrepreneurship Mastermind Program.

KAST hopes that this program will not only improve the participants technological literacy, but also help to accelerate companies and careers, curate an intimate connection with other experienced woman in tech and create a non- judgmental space to talk about fears and challenges in the world of business.

KAST is the only nonprofit tech association serving the entire Kootenay region. KAST offers the Venture Acceleration Program, The Kootenay Pitch Competition, The Nelson Innovation Centre and GLOW.

“We are thrilled to provide a women-specific program to support our local tech entrepreneurs.” said Melanie Fontaine, the new manager of KAST, in a news release. This program will bring woman with a shared sense of endeavor, together.

Starting in January of 2021 there will be six, 90-minute sessions held over 12 weeks. Each session is a hybrid event, this will allow participants to attend in person at the Nelson Innovation Centre or over Zoom conference. Whether you are from Invermere or Revelstoke, this program will help you take your business to the next step.

People who identify as woman that are looking to learn about entrepreneurship and business are welcome to apply. This program will only be accepting eight women to join. KAST will be accepting applications from now until midnight on Dec. 13.

KAST will be running this program in partnership with volition, an entrepreneurship advisory company whose focus is building connectivity and knowledge within global startup ecosystems by co-creating and delivering value alongside trusted partners.

To apply for this program, visit the KAST web page or email wep@kast.com

