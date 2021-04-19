A view of Revelstoke from a helicopter. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

A view of Revelstoke from a helicopter. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

New report puts Revelstoke’s population at around 8,200, with an additional 500 seasonal workers

Peak numbers including tourists come in at around 17,500

Data shows the population in Revelstoke peaks at 17,542 people and by 2041 could peak at around 21,000, according to a report presented to the committee of the whole April 15.

Further broken down, the report says that in 2019 there were 8,259 residents who spent more than 50 per cent of their time in Revelstoke, a shadow population, also known as the transient population, of 556 and a peak tourist population of 8,728.

Marianne Wade, director of development services for the city, said that the data is critical to the Official Community Plan update as well as infrastructure and community economic development planning.

The data is based on comparing the usual population measures such as Statistics Canada census numbers and population projections from BC Stats to less traditional population data such as the Telus Insights report, AirDNA statistics and water treatment data.

According to the 2016 census there were around 7,500 people living in Revelstoke.

BC Stats reports that there is a population of 10,700 in 2021. Another census is scheduled to be done this year.

The report was put together by Rennie Consulting Services.

The Rennie report outlined three potential scenarios – low, baseline and high – predicting the resident population would increase by 600 to 2,700 people by 2041, with a shadow population increase of 95 to 200, depending on which scenario would play out.

On top of analyzing Revelstoke’s population, the Rennie report looked at what housing would be needed to support the growing population.

According to the predictions, by 2041 the city would need between 500 and 1,200 additional housing units.

This report comes two years after a Telus Insights report, which collected data from cellphones, claimed that Revelstoke’s population was almost double what was reported in the 2016 census, peaking at around 14,500 in December 2018.

Further analysis of the Telus data was considered for the Rennie report.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s population double what Statistics Canada reports

City council expressed support and gratefulness for the Rennie report, saying the analysis and collection of data made them feel confident in using the population predictions for planning future projects.

 

