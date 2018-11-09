New Revelstoke city councillors appointed to committees

The newly elected city council was sworn in on Tuesday.

Each official read an oath and signed a contract.

“I (councillor’s name) do solemnly affirm that I am qualified to hold the office of councillor for the City of Revelstoke to which I have been elected. I have not by myself or any other person knowingly contravened the local government act respecting vote buying or intimidation in relation to my election to the office. I will faithfully perform the duties of my office and will no allow any private interests to influence my conduct in public matters. As required by the Community Charter I will disclose any direct or indirect pecuniary interests I have in a matter and will not participate in the discussion of the matter and will not vote in respect of the matter.”

Committee appointments were also approved.

Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation directors: Gary Sulz, Cody Younker and Michael Brooks-Hill

Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation directors: Gary Sulz, Rob Elliott, Jackie Rhind, Steven Cross

Columbia Shuswap Regional District municipal director and alternate: Gary Sulz, Steven Cross

Okanagan Regional Library director and alternate: Steven Cross, Michael Brooks-Hill

Municipal Insurance Association of BC Board director and alternate: Gary Sulz, Allan Chabot (chief administrative officer)

Committee to approve public events: Steven Cross

Community Social Development Committee: Jackie Rhind

Environmental Advisory Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Health Advisory Committee: Michael Brooks-Hill

Public Art Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke & Area Emergency Management Program Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Tech Steering Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Tourism Infrastructure Advisory Committee: Cody Younker

Youth Advisory Committee: Cody Younker

Advisory Planning Commission: Rob Elliott

CSRD Economic Development Commission: Steven Cross

Heritage Advisory Commission: Michael Brooks-Hill

Revelstoke CFDC: Rob Elliott

Okanagan College: Steven Cross

Ktunaza Kinbasket Treaty Advisory Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke Arts Council: Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke Bear Aware Society: Jackie Rhind

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce: Cody Younker, Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke Community Foundation: Rob Elliott

Revelstoke Community Housing Society: Michael Brooks-Hill

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative: Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke Museum & Archives Association: Jackie Rhind

Revelstoke Golf Club: Rob Elliott

Michael Brooks-Hill

Nicole Cherlet

Steven Cross

Rob Elliott

Jackie Rhind

Gary Sulz