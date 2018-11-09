New Revelstoke city councillors appointed to committees

The newly elected city council was sworn in on Tuesday.

Each official read an oath and signed a contract.

“I (councillor’s name) do solemnly affirm that I am qualified to hold the office of councillor for the City of Revelstoke to which I have been elected. I have not by myself or any other person knowingly contravened the local government act respecting vote buying or intimidation in relation to my election to the office. I will faithfully perform the duties of my office and will no allow any private interests to influence my conduct in public matters. As required by the Community Charter I will disclose any direct or indirect pecuniary interests I have in a matter and will not participate in the discussion of the matter and will not vote in respect of the matter.”

Committee appointments were also approved.

Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation directors: Gary Sulz, Cody Younker and Michael Brooks-Hill

Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation directors: Gary Sulz, Rob Elliott, Jackie Rhind, Steven Cross

Columbia Shuswap Regional District municipal director and alternate: Gary Sulz, Steven Cross

Okanagan Regional Library director and alternate: Steven Cross, Michael Brooks-Hill

Municipal Insurance Association of BC Board director and alternate: Gary Sulz, Allan Chabot (chief administrative officer)

Committee to approve public events: Steven Cross

Community Social Development Committee: Jackie Rhind

Environmental Advisory Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Health Advisory Committee: Michael Brooks-Hill

Public Art Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke & Area Emergency Management Program Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Tech Steering Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Tourism Infrastructure Advisory Committee: Cody Younker

Youth Advisory Committee: Cody Younker

Advisory Planning Commission: Rob Elliott

CSRD Economic Development Commission: Steven Cross

Heritage Advisory Commission: Michael Brooks-Hill

Revelstoke CFDC: Rob Elliott

Okanagan College: Steven Cross

Ktunaza Kinbasket Treaty Advisory Committee: Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke Arts Council: Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke Bear Aware Society: Jackie Rhind

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce: Cody Younker, Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke Community Foundation: Rob Elliott

Revelstoke Community Housing Society: Michael Brooks-Hill

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative: Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke Museum & Archives Association: Jackie Rhind

Revelstoke Golf Club: Rob Elliott

 

Michael Brooks-Hill

Nicole Cherlet

Steven Cross

Rob Elliott

Jackie Rhind

Gary Sulz

Cody Younker

Previous story
John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum
Next story
Canadian painter Bev Tosh shares her series paying tribute to war brides

Just Posted

Snow arrives in Okanagan

First white stuff of the season falling Friday morning; won’t be around long

New Revelstoke city councillors appointed to committees

The newly elected city council was sworn in on Tuesday. Each official… Continue reading

Revelstoke museum celebrates national railway day

The museum hosted a book launch on the history of trains in the area

Revelstoke company turns waste into flowerpots

Shade Sails Canada says it’s trying to reduce its environmental impact

Revelstoke Elementary School students fire chief for a day

Three elementary school students, who designed winning “Look, Listen, Learn” posters were… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

Executive in charge of cannabis operations earned $8,883 for less than a month’s work in 2017-18

Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

The airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe

U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

Two other export pipelines - expansion of the TransMountain pipeline and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement - also face uncertainty

Military investigating series of fires, power outages on board naval vessels

The Royal Canadian Navy has been rocked over the past two weeks by fires on two of its frigates during operations at sea

Most Read