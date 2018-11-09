New Revelstoke city councillors appointed to committees

The newly elected city council was sworn in on Tuesday.
Each official read an oath and signed a contract.
“I (councillor’s name) do solemnly affirm that I am qualified to hold the office of councillor for the City of Revelstoke to which I have been elected. I have not by myself or any other person knowingly contravened the local government act respecting vote buying or intimidation in relation to my election to the office. I will faithfully perform the duties of my office and will no allow any private interests to influence my conduct in public matters. As required by the Community Charter I will disclose any direct or indirect pecuniary interests I have in a matter and will not participate in the discussion of the matter and will not vote in respect of the matter.”
Committee appointments were also approved.
Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation directors: Gary Sulz, Cody Younker and Michael Brooks-Hill
Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation directors: Gary Sulz, Rob Elliott, Jackie Rhind, Steven Cross
Columbia Shuswap Regional District municipal director and alternate: Gary Sulz, Steven Cross
Okanagan Regional Library director and alternate: Steven Cross, Michael Brooks-Hill
Municipal Insurance Association of BC Board director and alternate: Gary Sulz, Allan Chabot (chief administrative officer)
Committee to approve public events: Steven Cross
Community Social Development Committee: Jackie Rhind
Environmental Advisory Committee: Nicole Cherlet
Health Advisory Committee: Michael Brooks-Hill
Public Art Committee: Nicole Cherlet
Revelstoke & Area Emergency Management Program Committee: Nicole Cherlet
Tech Steering Committee: Nicole Cherlet
Tourism Infrastructure Advisory Committee: Cody Younker
Youth Advisory Committee: Cody Younker
Advisory Planning Commission: Rob Elliott
CSRD Economic Development Commission: Steven Cross
Heritage Advisory Commission: Michael Brooks-Hill
Revelstoke CFDC: Rob Elliott
Okanagan College: Steven Cross
Ktunaza Kinbasket Treaty Advisory Committee: Nicole Cherlet
Revelstoke Arts Council: Nicole Cherlet
Revelstoke Bear Aware Society: Jackie Rhind
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce: Cody Younker, Nicole Cherlet
Revelstoke Community Foundation: Rob Elliott
Revelstoke Community Housing Society: Michael Brooks-Hill
Revelstoke Local Food Initiative: Nicole Cherlet
Revelstoke Museum & Archives Association: Jackie Rhind
Revelstoke Golf Club: Rob Elliott