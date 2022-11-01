New Revelstoke Council inaugurated

Gary Sulz being sworn in as Revelstoke’s mayor by Robert Lundberg. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Aaron Orlando being sworn in as councillor by Robert Lundberg. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Austin Luciow being sworn in as councillor by Robert Lundberg. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Lee Devlin being sworn in as councillor by Robert Lundberg. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Matt Cherry being sworn in as councillor by Robert Lundberg. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Tim Palmer being sworn in as councillor by Robert Lundberg. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Tim Stapenhurst being sworn in as councillor by Robert Lundberg. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The mayor and council were sworn into office on Tuesday (Nov.1), marking the beginning of an important four-year term in the community.

Mayor Gary Sulz, and councillors Matt Cherry, Lee Devlin, Austin Luciow, Aaron Orlando and Tim Palmer, and Tim Stapenhurst recited the oath of office in front of lawyer Robert Lundberg and members of the public who attended the short meeting.

In an interview with Mayor Gary Sulz on Friday (Oct. 28), he noted that the incoming council come to the table with a well-rounded variety of individual strengths, and that he’s excited to move forward and hear from their perspectives.

“In November, we need to get right at strategic planning,” said Sulz. “Basically setting the parameters for what we want to see happen in the next four years.”

“Once we have those foundational pieces in place, then we can move on.”

Sulz added that the work the outgoing council completed at the end of their term sets this new council up for future success, also noting that there is still a fair amount of work to be done.

City CouncilRevelstoke