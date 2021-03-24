New Revelstoke COVID-19 cases increase slightly to 2

New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke are no longer at zero, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

From March 14 to 20, there were two new cases in Revelstoke. The week prior there was zero.

Elsewhere in the province, COVID-19 cases are beginning to slowly increase. Earlier in the week, Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. is experiencing a third wave of the virus.

B.C.’s rise in COVID-19 infections continued Wednesday (March 24) with 716 more cases, three deaths and 303 people in hospital around the province.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix warned this week that infections have begun creeping up for a third time in the year-long pandemic, partly because of the spread of three variant strains that are being tracked in B.C.

