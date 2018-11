Garry Pendergast and Sarah Zimmer are newly elected the others served previously

Swearing in of Bill MacFarlane, Alan Chell, Elmer Rorstad and Sarah Zimmer. The trustees are flanked on either side by Superintendent Mike Hooker and Secretary Treasurer Bruce Tisdale (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Meet the new school trustees for School District 19. Missing in action was Garry Pendergast, who is out of the country. Pendergast will be sworn in Nov. 27.

The trustees are: Bill MacFarlane, Alan Chell, Elmer Rorstad, Garry Pendergast, and Sarah Zimmer. New to the board are Pendergast and Zimmer.

The next school board meeting is Nov. 21.

