New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking disability pension requests from Canadians with terminal illnesses.

The $4.3 billion Canada Pension Plan disability program fast tracks benefits decisions for dying Canadians, but has faced hurdles in meeting the processing timelines.

Now, the government plans to change the rules in a few weeks to grant an expedited review to people whose doctors believe have just six months left to live.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the access to information law show the decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems in how the government decides who deserved a speedy decision.

A briefing note earlier this year to senior officials in Employment and Social Development Canada notes that the department’s definition of terminal illness was problematic enough that it may have clogged up the fast-track system.

Auditor general Michael Ferguson’s February 2016 review of the disability pension program found people with terminal or grave conditions were waiting too long for benefits, or being snowed under by complicated paperwork.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen grows to 1,521 hectares in size
Next story
NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

Just Posted

Revelstoke film maker pitches documentary on Storyhive

Agathe Bernard’s documentary will look at the affects of the flooding of the Columbia River Valley

International riders challenged to Revelstoke terrain for Singletrack 6 race

Revelstoke played host to the 2018 Singletrack 6 mountain bike race on… Continue reading

Small fire burning off highway west of Revelstoke

BC Wildfire Service have reported a fire burning west of Revelstoke off… Continue reading

Revelstoke Art Gallery joins the annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Explore artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites during the Columbia… Continue reading

Catching dreams with Revelstoke’s Nikara Bekolay

Nikara Bekolay was driving around B.C. in the summer of 2015 sleeping… Continue reading

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Most Read