Up the Rabbit Hole on display in front of City Hall. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Up the Rabbit Hole on display in front of City Hall. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

New sculpture in City Hall planter box

Up the Rabbit Hole is a public art piece by Sandra Bérubé

A new, curious creature is poking it’s head up in front of Revelstoke City Hall.

Up the Rabbit Hole is a new public art piece by Sandra Berube of Nelson, BC on display in the planter box on Mackenzie Avenue.

The sculpture is of a jackalope, a mythical animal of north American Folklore described as a jack rabbit with antelope horns, emerging from a hole, symbolizing finally emerging from the pandemic.

Sandra Bérubé is a French-Canadian metal sculptor and installation artist, now based in Vancouver, Canada. She works with cast bronze and forged steel. Her artwork includes sculpture, functional art, and large-scale art.

“Public art is a great way to challenge and stimulate our views of the world,” said city councillor and Public Art Committee Council Representative Nicole Cherlet. “By annually changing the installation in front of City Hall, we are able to interrupt daily routine with something intriguing and beautiful, chosen with care by our Public Art Committee. In this year of reconnecting with neighbours through our returning community events, I hope that we can all lift our heads out from our bubbles and embrace what we find, as we find it.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke charity shipping containers of goods and supplies to those in need

READ MORE: Monashee Madness: Conquering a mountain range in a single weekend

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtRevelstoke

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Drivers urged to slow down as summer travel increases speed-related injuries, deaths
Next story
Keremeos has oldest population in Similkameen-Okanagan

Just Posted

Up the Rabbit Hole on display in front of City Hall. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
New sculpture in City Hall planter box

Ray Brosseuk delivering a shipping container of goods to people in Lesotho in the 1990’s. (Contributed by Ray Brosseuk)
VIDEO: Revelstoke charity shipping containers of goods and supplies to those in need

Proposed changes to federal electoral boundaries will affect voters in the Okanagan Valley and the Southern Interior of British Columbia. (Elections Canada map)
Federal electoral riding boundaries expected to change in Interior

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: How many floppy disks make up a gigabyte?