New sculpture in City Hall planter box

Up the Rabbit Hole is a public art piece by Sandra Bérubé

Up the Rabbit Hole on display in front of City Hall. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

A new, curious creature is poking it’s head up in front of Revelstoke City Hall.

Up the Rabbit Hole is a new public art piece by Sandra Berube of Nelson, BC on display in the planter box on Mackenzie Avenue.

The sculpture is of a jackalope, a mythical animal of north American Folklore described as a jack rabbit with antelope horns, emerging from a hole, symbolizing finally emerging from the pandemic.

Sandra Bérubé is a French-Canadian metal sculptor and installation artist, now based in Vancouver, Canada. She works with cast bronze and forged steel. Her artwork includes sculpture, functional art, and large-scale art.

“Public art is a great way to challenge and stimulate our views of the world,” said city councillor and Public Art Committee Council Representative Nicole Cherlet. “By annually changing the installation in front of City Hall, we are able to interrupt daily routine with something intriguing and beautiful, chosen with care by our Public Art Committee. In this year of reconnecting with neighbours through our returning community events, I hope that we can all lift our heads out from our bubbles and embrace what we find, as we find it.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke charity shipping containers of goods and supplies to those in need

READ MORE: Monashee Madness: Conquering a mountain range in a single weekend

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtRevelstoke