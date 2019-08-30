New shade sail over playground at Kovach Park

The shade sail will block about 95% UV and reduce the heat for playground users

Submitted

The City of Revelstoke would like to gratefully acknowledge the Rotary Club of Revelstoke for installing and supplying the shade structure over the playground equipment at Kovach Park. The shade sail will block about 95% UV and reduce the heat for playground users. On behalf of the Rotary Club of Revelstoke, Sally Carmichael said, “The Club is passionate about supporting youth initiatives in our community. In partnership with Shade Sails Canada and other community partners we are thrilled to provide a comfortable and safe area for families to enjoy Kovach Park”.

The grand opening of the shade sails was Aug. 29. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

In speaking to the project Laurie Donato, Director of Parks, Recreation & Culture stated “It is great that Rotary has been able to partner with the local business community to continue to be actively involved in the enhancement of parks spaces in our community. Thank you Rotary!”.

This Rotary community project compliments the children’s playground, of which Rotary also donated $6,000 towards in 2015. The shade sail project retail value is worth approximately $23,000. The Rotary Club would like to acknowledge contributions from Columbia Basin Trust – Community Initiative Program ($5,000), Absolute Contracting (concrete work),

Revelstoke Equipment Rentals (posts) and Shade Sails Canada (design, installation and donation of the shade sails), City of Revelstoke (excavation) and of course all the Revelstoke Rotarians by way of their time and fundraising efforts.

“The City is thrilled that our residents and visitors will now have access to shade in Kovach

Park” said Mayor Sulz, “We thank the Rotary Club of Revelstoke for their continued commitment to bettering our community”.

 

