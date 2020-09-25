New signs in the works for Victoria Rd. and traffic circle

Phase 2 of the city’s wayfinding project will see banners and directional signage installed on Victoria Rd. as well as at the new traffic circle. (Cygnus Design Group, Inc.)

The city is continuing the implementation of its wayfinding project.

The project will see the replacement and installation of signage throughout the city.

Phase 1 saw the city’s entrance signs replaced with signage that reflects Tourism Revelstoke’s newly developed branding. The signs have not yet been installed.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council approves potentially million dollar signage project

READ MORE: Tourism Revelstoke launches new brand

The city is moving on with Phase 2, which came in under budget. The second phase will see banners and directional signage installed along Victoria Road and at the new traffic circle.

READ MORE: First phase of Revelstoke signage project awarded for $300K

The second phase of the project, awarded to Imperial Signage, comes in just over $100,000.

Coun. Jackie Rhind voted against the project. She said she doesn’t think it is a good use of money right now.

The $550,000 in funds for the first two phases of the project is funded by the Resort Municipality Initiative fund.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council