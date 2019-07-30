New signs remind boaters Clean Drain Dry to prevent spread of invasive species

The economic impacts of aquatic invasive species is estimated to be $43 million per year

Submitted

British Columbians taking to the water this summer are in for a new sight at some of their favorite spots across the province with new signage reminding boaters, anglers, canoers, kayakers and others to take action and clean, drain and dry their boat and equipment to protect lakes and rivers from the spread of aquatic invasive species.

“The new signage is part of the Clean Drain Dry program being piloted in BC by the Invasive Species Council of BC and the Canadian Council on Invasive Species and funded by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for expansion across Canada,” said Gail Wallin, Executive Director of the Invasive Species Council of BC (ISCBC). “These signs will remind boaters that they should always take action before launching into another body of water to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.”

Aquatic invasive species are non-native species, including plants, animals and invertebrates, that harm the environment, economy and society. They can affect many important industries including power generation, fisheries and aquaculture, shipping and tourism. They compete with native species, put stress on ecosystem functions, processes, and structures, litter beaches, foul docks and damage hydroelectric and drinking water filtration infrastructure. The economic impacts of aquatic invasive species is estimated to be $43 million per year. There would also be additional impacts on commercial, recreational or subsistence fisheries.

In the pilot program’s first year, the ISCBC provided 36 partners with a total of 174 new Clean Drain Dry (CDD) signs and an array of eye-catching and informative resources. Those partners include ports and marinas, local stewardship groups, regional invasive species organizations, municipalities, resorts, campgrounds and Indigenous communities. Through the first year of this multi-year project, CDD information and resources have been extended to over 70 lakes, rivers, marinas, and even reservoirs, targeting multiple varieties of boaters and recreationists.

To learn more about provincial regulations and programs concerning invasive species, and how to always practice ‘Clean Drain Dry’, visit CleanDrainDry.ca.

About the Clean Drain Dry program in BC:

The Canadian Council on Invasive Species is pleased to work in partnership with the Invasive Species Council of BC and funding from Fisheries and Oceans Canada in launching the Clean Drain Dry program in BC, as the foundation for a national program. The project aims to encourage boaters and aquatic recreationists, who play a critical role in protecting local watersheds from invasive species, to Clean, Drain, and Dry all boats and equipment. Over a three-year pilot term, resources, signage and a social and digital media campaign will be designed to shift the behaviour of boaters and aquatic recreationists to encourage the practice of Clean, Drain and Dry.

About the Invasive Species Council of BC:

ISCBC is dedicated to keeping our landscapes and communities free of invasive species. It provides a coordinated, province-wide approach to reducing the impact of invasive species in BC. The ISCBC unites efforts across the province and collaborates with a variety of partners to develop unique solutions for the wide variety of ecosystems across BC.

About the Canadian Council on Invasive Species:

The Canadian Council on Invasive Species works collaboratively across jurisdictional boundaries to support actions and information that can help reduce the threat and impacts of invasive species. Invasive species councils, committees, and coalitions representing provinces and territories across Canada established this federal society to work together to reduce the impact of invasive species across the country.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.