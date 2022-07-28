A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

New single-day temperature records set across B.C. amid heat wave

Lytton saw the highest temperature at 42 C

B.C.’s heat wave isn’t over yet. As the province enters the cooler stretch of the warmer weather, several regions have set new daily temperature records.

Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows at least 10 municipalities tied or exceeded their all-time highs for July 27. The weather agency says a strong ridge of high pressure is driving the heat wave.

The highest temperature was recorded in Lytton where it reached 42 degrees, surpassing the old daily record of 40 degrees celsius set in 1939. During the heat dome event of 2021, Lytton set the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada at 49 C.

Other records include:

• Bella Bella – 29.6 C

• Clinton – 34.1 C

• Dawson Creek – 32.2 C

• Fort St. John – 31.7 C

• Mackenzie Area – 33.3 C

• Nelson – 38 C

• Puntzi Mountain – 34.9 C

• Metro Vancouver – 30.4 C

Nearly every region of B.C. remains under a heat warning. Temperatures are expected to cool down this weekend.

READ MORE: Nohomin Creek wildfire currently stable with extreme heat in forecast

READ MORE: Heat warnings for much of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C through to Saturday

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat wave

Previous story
Father of murder victim Lindsay Buziak hires investigators to look into Saanich case

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Worldwide food waste

Sheila Malcolmson, the B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, speaks at an event in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Sheila Malcolmson Twitter feed.
New substance use treatment beds coming to Interior Health communities

The Community Response Network has insulating foil that can be loaned out to residents that need it. (Contributed by Laura Stovel)
Staying cool when temperatures rise

Benjamin Shideler (Project Manager), Gary Sulz (Revelstoke Mayor), Brad Templeton (Superintendent of Operations), and Chad Rolstad (Vice-President HR and Chief Culture Officer) in front of the employee housing project. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Canadian Pacific Railway expands in Revelstoke, new employee housing underway