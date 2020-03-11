New society advocating for fenced dog park in Revelstoke

Unlike many municipalities Revelstoke does not have one

A new society is trying to get a fenced dog park in Revelstoke.

Rylee Johnson, founder of the MacPherson Dog Park Society said the park is much needed as there are many dogs in Revelstoke.

She said the park would hopefully decrease the amount of people having their dogs off leash in on leash areas, such as downtown.

The new park would be helpful for tourists, who do not know where the off leash areas are said Johnson. A new park could be easily Googled by visitors. (Submitted)

“This is causing problems,” she said.

Johnson continued the park would be helpful for tourists, who do not know where the off leash areas are. A new park could be easily Googled by visitors.

A fenced dog park would also be useful for training puppies or dogs that do not return when called. A fence would stop them running away said Johnson.

READ MORE: Dog owner fined $1,000 after dog chases bear in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

The park could also be used for agility training and competitions.

“It could bring more tourism to Revelstoke,” said Johnson.

The MacPherson Dog Park Society elected a board of directors last month. They will have another board meeting Mar. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Centre.

Although the society is named MacPherson, Johnson said they would like a central location that is easily accessible. She hopes the city will donate land for the park.

The society will approach the city after their next board meeting.

Donations can be made towards a dog park at the bottle depot. Johnson said if the society does not get land for the park, the proceeds will be donated back to the community, such as to the humane society.

This isn’t the first time Revelstokians have tried to get a fenced dog park. A group of dog owners tried in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Johnson said there is more interest for it now then six years ago.

READ MORE: Revelstoke dog park advocates organize

 

