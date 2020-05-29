The newly formed Economic Recovery Task Force has been asked by city council to engage with businesses about possibly closing Mackenzie Ave. to vehicles this summer to allow more room for businesses to operate under social distancing requirements. (Photo - Okanagan College)

New task force to look at closing roads to vehicles in downtown Revelstoke

Councillor Cody Younker moved to have the Economic Recovery Task Force do stakeholder engagement

The new Economic Recovery Task Force has been asked by Revelstoke City Council to collect feedback on the potential closure of Mackenzie Ave. to traffic this summer.

Councillor Cody Younker brought forward the motion at the May 26 council meeting, after previously announcing his intentions to give businesses more room to operate while following COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

READ MORE: Revelstoke councillor proposes closing downtown street to traffic for business recovery

Though the motion on the council agenda was to have staff move forward with the closure, Younker explained that after further discussions with CAO Dawn Low, he felt it best to have the task force engage with businesses and residents to determine what would be best for everyone.

“Let’s find a way to get it done,” he said.

The motion recorded on the agenda was never tabled, instead Younker moved to have the task force look into the idea and come back to council with recommendations by July 1.

The motion passed unanimously.

READ MORE: Revelstoke establishes Economic Recovery Task Force

 

City Council

