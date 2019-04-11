Howard and Allan Lehman expect Howard’s Taxi to be operation sometime next week. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

New taxi company coming to Revelstoke

Howard’s Taxi expects to be operational by early next week

There will soon be a second taxi company in Revelstoke. Howard’s Taxi is owned and operated by Howard and Allan Lehman.

The company is just waiting for business license approval from the City of Revelstoke after recently getting permission from the Passenger Transportation Safety Board.

Howard said there was an opportunity in Revelstoke to open another taxi service and he decided to “jump on it”.

In the application to the Passenger Transportation Safety Board, Howard wrote that the current taxi service is overwhelmed by tourists during the ski season.

“Customers have waited 2 hours for taxis.”

Howard’s Taxi will have two vehicles and plans to have another two later on. Howard previously operated a taxi company in Sask.

They expect to be operational sometime next week. Regardless, people are already making inquires.

“Oh my god. The phone keeps ringing,” said Howard.

Last summer, the Revelstoke Accommodation Association submitted a letter to the city concerning the taxi services currently available. The letter outlined issues concerning unreliability of service, interior and exterior cleanliness, not taking government tokens as payment, inappropriate or rude drivers and negative interactions with dispatchers.

Unlike the other taxi service, Howard’s Taxi will accept debt/credit.

Howard’s Taxi can be reached at 250-683-2733.

 

