New trial date set for Penticton beach attacker’s triple assault charges

May trial was delayed after Crown witnesses failed to show up

After witnesses failed to show up to the start of Thomas Kruger-Allen’s triple assault trial back in May, a new trial date has been set.

Kruger-Allen’s case was in Supreme Court in Penticton on Tuesday. His new date for trial is Sept. 13.

Kruger-Allen is charged with break and enter and committing an indictable offence, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, mischief, breach of undertaking, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm stemming from an incident that allegedly took place in a Penticton home on Oct. 19, 2019.

But his trial had to be adjourned on the first day after three witnesses failed to show up. Two of them still haven’t been located.

In May, Crown said her entire case is based on evidence from these witnesses.

Kruger-Allen is currently serving over two years for the unprovoked beach attack on three people in May of 2019, which left one person in an induced coma for several days.

The Penticton resident is currently jailed for two more years for the 2019 beach attack that left his victim in a coma and then followed by serious injuries.

He was also convicted of assaulting two young woman at the beach that night.

In sentencing for those assaults, the judge said Kruger-Allen was a danger until he gets his anger dealt with.

While he was in custody following the beach attack, he also committed several institutional convictions, including possessing contraband, assaulting another inmate, threatening or abusing staff, disobeying staff direction and obstructing an officer.

“Until he is able to address his anger and substance abuse, Mister Kruger-Allen is a danger to public safety,” said Justice Gomery. “Putting him in prison for a lengthy period of time is a band-aid.”

READ MORE: Two more years jail for beach attacks

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.