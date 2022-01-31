New Vernon peanut spray park pool plans on tap

Vernon’s popular peanut pool is being replaced with a bigger swimming area, plus a spray park.

The Lakeview Wading Pool is a busy summer spot in the East Hill area. But the pool, used mainly by young children, is more than 60 years old.

A need to modernize the pool, plus the need for a spray park now that the Polson Park facility is gone, promoted the new plans, which are open for public input.

A survey is now open at EngageVernon.ca/lakeviewpool to gather feedback on a conceptual design to revitalize the pool, widely known as the Peanut Pool for its iconic peanut shape. The survey is open until Feb. 21.

Through the engagement process of the 2018 Recreation Master Plan, community members identified the need to modernize the pool to ensure it is adequate for recreation, swimming lessons and other aquatic safety courses. Additionally, a revitalization was deemed necessary to help sustain and enhance the quality of local outdoor pools by improving accessibility for users.

To meet these identified needs, a conceptual design has been prepared for the pool, its washroom and changeroom facility, and an adjacent portion of park space for a small spray park.

In late 2020, the City of Vernon applied for a federal grant, and if successful, this consultation will help the city be able to proceed with upgrades to the facility. If the application is not successful, this consultation and design work will help to improve the city’s chances with future grant funding applications.

The Lakeview Wading Pool opened to the public in 1958. For more than 60 years, it has been an asset to the Greater Vernon community, providing families with a location to gather with friends and cool off on hot summer days.

