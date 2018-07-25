Supt. Shawna Baher is the new officer in charge of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

New Vernon RCMP top cop on the job

Supt. Shawna Baher arrives at Vernon-North Okanagan detachment from Surrey

Shawna Baher remembers the day, growing up in Sparwood, in B.C.’s East Kootenays, a woman police officer was assigned to her hometown.

That’s when Baher became drawn to policing.

“She showed me it could be a great career for a woman,” said Supt. Baher, the new officer in charge of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment, who began her duties Monday.

“In Sparwood, you either leave or you work at the mine (Teck-Elkview operations, one of five steel-making coal operations located in the Elk Valley). Joining the RCMP has given me a chance to see the country and learn a second language.”

Baher has spent 26 years with the RCMP. She has worked in Nanaimo, Duncan, Penticton and was most recently in Surrey, where she was the officer in charge of proactive enforcement. She led the detachment’s drug team, property and auto section, criminal intelligence, priority target offenders and gang and traffic enforcement.

She also did undercover work.

“She brings a great deal of policing experience with crime reduction units, general duty watch command and drugs and general investigation,” said City of Vernon Chief Administrative Officer Will Pearce, who introduced Baher to Vernon council Monday.

“She will be a great officer in charge of our detachment.”

Part of Baher’s duties on opening day was attending one of the longest regular council meetings in recent history, at six-and-a-half hours, more than half of it dedicated to dealing with 46 recommendations about making the community and business community safer from the Activate Safety Task Force.

There was also a nearly two-hour presentation from the Social Planning Council of North Okanagan where Baher heard about the latest homeless census count for Greater Vernon, and the issues surrounding discarded needles.

“I’m committed to assisting the community with its issues and working with the community to work on these issues proactively,” said Baher. “These are community issues, not just police issues, and we should work together.”

Previous story
Update: Mount Eneas fire, near Peachland, still considered ‘out of control’
Next story
Coldstream man gets 18-month conditional sentence for standoff

Just Posted

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-July 25

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

City of Revelstoke issues fire ban

Effective noon tomorrow (July 26) and until further notice, all Special Occasion… Continue reading

Community Futures Revelstoke calls on community for new logo contest

Calling all local artists — Community Futures Revelstoke is seeking a new… Continue reading

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

Okanagan Animal Save protests at D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous

Owner of the dairy thinks it was chosen because of public visibility

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

New Vernon RCMP top cop on the job

Supt. Shawna Baher arrives at Vernon-North Okanagan detachment from Surrey

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Most Read