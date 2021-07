The fire at Oyama Lake is listed at 0.5 hectares so far

A new fire has sparked between Vernon and Kelowna. (BC Wildfire Service)

Lightning is believed to have sparked a wildfire at Oyama Lake between Kelowna and Vernon on Thursday, July 29.

The fire appeared on the BC Wildfire Dashboard some time after 6 p.m.

It is currently listed at 0.5 hectares in size.

It is not currently known whether the fire is threatening any structures.

More to come.

