A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection. (BC Wildfire Services)

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection. (BC Wildfire Services)

New wildfire discovered near Okanagan Connector, Highway 5A

The blaze is 1.5 hectares in size

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection.

The blaze was discovered at Minnie Lake just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. It is deemed out of control and is 1.5 hectares in size.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is under investigation.

More to come.

READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: Mother of missing children spotted in Kamloops 5 days ago, search continues

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaMerrittOkanaganPrinceton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau ‘dismayed’ at B.C. port union’s ‘unacceptable’ decision to reject deal
Next story
Likely no earthquake risk from storing CO2 under ocean off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke July 13, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service operations director says it’s dangerous work and crews are facing extreme conditions while they keep Gale, and her family, in their hearts. (Lisa Takkinen/BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

Devyn Gale, middle, was a third year firefighter with the BC Wildfire Service. (Instagram)
Memorial scheduled for firefighter who died battling blaze near Revelstoke

(DriveBC)
UPDATE: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 reduces traffic to one lane

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire
Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire